Independent Senator Paul Richards: Ban cigarettes

Independent Senator Paul Richards. -

CIGARETTES should be banned from TT.

This was said by Independent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate on Tuesday, during debate on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Regulations 2019 to approve graphic health warnings on cigarette packets.

"I'm wondering why we can't be pioneering and just ban smoking outright.

"Based on the incontrovertible evidence of the dangers and deadly effects of smoking on every demographic, why don't we just be a pioneering country and say, 'You know what? Philip Morris you are no longer allowed in Trinidad and Tobago. WITCO, you have ten years to get out."

He lamented this is not happening because it would be against commercial interests, and the tobacco lobby was very powerful making billions of dollars each year.

"In my opinion, tobacco companies are evil entities that profit on the death and illness of millions globally. Tobacco should be banned, period. There's incontrovertible evidence that links smoking with cancer and other health issues.

While the Senate was debating the images for health warnings, he said these were not the modalities used by tobacco companies whose messaging have gone very covert.

"There is digital media. Tobacco companies pay to ensure their products are in popular movies, music videos, popular bloggers, artiste endorsements, etcetera."

He said tobacco firms are targeting youngsters aged ten to 15 who will not see the images the Parliament is debating. For the images to be seen, the cigarettes will already be in the hands of a youngster who, he said, should instead be told beforehand of the dangers of smoking.

Richards said, globally some 5.6 million children alive today will ultimately die from cigarette smoking if nothing is done.