Hillview Renegades climb to second spot

Hillview Renegades' Kirk Mohammed, left, presents Tuesday's Table Tennis Champions League MVP Yuvraaj Dookram with a special prize from sponsors Toppers Snacks. -

HILLVIEW Renegades climbed into second position on the Table Tennis Champions League standings after securing a sleek but hard-fought 3-0 triumph over fifth-ranked Servivors when action continued at Knowles Street in Curepe on Tuesday.

In the opening game, Hillview Renegades’ Kenneth Parmanand won the opening set 11-5 but lost the following two 5-11, 7-11. Parmanand, however, clawed back in the final two deciding sets to snatch victory with an 11-3, 11-7 result.

Similarly, Yuvraaj Dookram had to battle from two sets down to snag a nail-biting victory over Riad Abasali. Dookram lost the first two sets 5-11, 6-11 and had to dig deep to return a well-worked 11-7, 11-4, 15-13 comeback against a persistent Abasali.

Hillview Renegades’ Franklyn Seechan completed the sweep by getting past Sharazz Alo 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-1.

For his impressive comeback, Dookram was adjudged the competition’s Most Valuable Player and received a special prize from tourney sponsors Toppers Snacks.

Tuesday’s win propelled Hillview Renegades into second position (ten points). Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) is also on ten points but lead the Champions League standings having won one more game than the current second-placed squad.

As it stands, Solo Crusaders (10pts) sit in third position, trailed by WASA (nine pts), Servivors (seven pts), Southerners (six pts) and D’Abadie Youths (four pts) respectively.

Matches continue on Wednesday with D’Abadie Youths playing host to WASA at the D’Abadie Community Centre and Servivors against Southerners at Endeavour Road.

On Thursday, Hillview Renegades heads to the Himalaya Club in Barataria to face against Solo Crusaders as they aim to pull further ahead of the bunch.