Global Warmer tops 95 mph class at TTPBA opener

Infusion IV. - Ronald Daniel

AFTER a three-year hiatus, Global Warmer made an impressive return to action when the TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) held its first regatta of 2021 in the Gulf of Paria, on Sunday.

Global Warmer, with Scott Pollonais and Donald Webster on board, emerged as the winner in the 95-mile per hour (mph) class after competing in three of the four races in the category.

Taking top honours in the 120 mph class was Ironman with new driver Wayne Honnock and Guy Costa as throttleman. It was a tough battle between Speed Up and Extreme Measures in the 70 mph class. Speed Up, which included Justin Lennard and Criston Cox, won the class after winning two of the three races as Extreme Measures had mechanical problems in race two and three.

Among the 60 mph boats Infusion IV, with Anthony Scott and Vedish Beecham, took top spot in all three races. Knot in Slow Motion, owned and driven by Reynaldo Motilal, finished second and Timeless, owned and throttled by Gilson Smith rounded off the top three. Infusion IV ended the regatta with the most points. Multiple regattas will be held leading up to the 2021 TT Great Race on August 21. The 2020 TT Great Race was supposed to be held on August 22, but because of the covid19 pandemic it was held on September 26.