Deyal, Cariah perform in Red Force trial match

TT Red Force batsman Mark Deyal. - Marvin Hamilton

MARK Deyal and Yannic Cariah were the standout performers when a three-day TT Red Force trial match bowled off at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Cariah XI were dismissed for 287 with Cariah leading the charge with 67 off 94 balls which included ten fours. Keagan Simmons contributed a patient 45 off 139 deliveries, Jyd Goolie slammed 36 off 75 balls and Marlon Richards hit 35 not out off 49 balls. Spinner Deyal was the chief destroyer for the Bryan Charles XI snatching 4/65 in 18 overs. Fast bowler Terrance Hinds took 2/33 in 15 overs and spinner Kavesh Kantasingh picked up 2/29 in 9.3 overs. The Charles XI closed on 6/0 with Jeremy Solozano and Cephas Cooper unbeaten at the crease.

The players are preparing for the upcoming regional four-day tournament which is expected to start in April. A Red Force 50-Over squad, captained by Kieron Pollard, will begin its CG Insurance Super50 campaign against Jamaica Scorpions in Antigua, on Thursday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

CARIAH XI 287 (Yannic Cariah 67, Keagan Simmons 45, Jyd Goolie 36, Marlon Richards 35 not out; Mark Deyal 4/65, Terrance Hinds 2/33, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/29) vs CHARLES XI 6/0