Curepe man denied bail for robbery, kidnapping

Ameer Karim, 27, was arrested and charged for robbery with violence and kidnapping last Friday. Karim was denied bail when he appeared before an Arima magistrate on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

A Curepe man was denied bail when he appeared before an Arima magistrate charged with robbery and kidnapping on Monday.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that Ameer Karim, 27, of Riverside Road, was charged with robbery with violence and kidnapping after an incident last Friday.

Karim appeared before senior magistrate Cheron Raphael and was denied bail.

The release said investigators from the Arima CID on a series of exercises were co-ordinated by Supt Edwards and led by Insps Ward, Black and Sgt Haynes.

Karim was arrested by WPC Augustus and was identified as the suspect.

He is expected to return to court on May 3.