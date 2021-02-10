CSM introduces Chutney Soca Queen

Nisha Ramsook -

CHUTNEY soca promoter George Singh is denying his decision to include a separate Chutney Soca Queen title in this year’s competition was influenced by the online chutneymusic.com International Rani and Raja competition.

On Friday, Singh announced the second title will be up for grabs in the February 13 finals.

The online Rani and Raja competition was founded by Jason “DJ Floops” Sookram. The finals were held last weekend with Navita Mahato winning the first rani (queen) title and Ricardo "Daddy Chinee" Melville winning the raja title.

Singh, who has been promoting CSM for 26 years, said this did not prompt his decision a week before the grand finals.

“Not at all –I was influenced by the women in this competition. CSM is the biggest competition, it is established and the only recognised Carnival title for the Indo-Caribbean music industry.

“I am happy to do this and give the women this great opportunity. What other people choose to do does not interest me, I am focused on my game.”

Explaining his rationale at a virtual news conference on Friday, Singh said in the 26 years of the competition, women have been knocking on the CSM door.

“None have been able to wear the crown to date. We have seen many top female artistes cross our stages – Drupatee, Alison Hinds, Denyse Plummer, Marcia Miranda, Aarti Butkoon, the late Phoolmatee Ramjattan and many more.

“They have all left their respective marks on CSM through their music, which will never die.

“In 2021, there are five women in the competition – the Rani: Rasika Dindial, Dreamygirl Nisha Ramsook, Cherish Ragoonanan, Reshma Ramlal the Warrior Princess and Vanita Willie from Guyana.

He said the Queen of Chutney Soca will be a separate title up in the finals and will not require the women to do anything additional.

“The female contestant with the highest score among the women will be crowned the Queen of Chutney Soca 2021.”

He explained that this segment does not exclude them from winning the main Chutney Soca Monarch title, but means one of the five women has the opportunity to take home a double title.

Ramsook said it is a challenge she is up to.

She said she is hoping to make history by winning the double crown with her hot 2021 offering, Firebrand, which she composed.

“I was taken over by a sense of euphoria upon hearing this introduction. There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise,” she told the Newsday.

“I think it’s going be a great show. Good luck to everyone.”

Singh said the competition will continue in 2022 and will become an integral part of future shows.

Prizes have not been finalised but Singh said apart from the bragging rights for winning the competition, trophies and other small prizes will make up the winning package.

“Of course, once things go back to a normal Carnival, this competition will bring attractive monetary prizes for the female contestants in the show,” Singh said.