Bishop Anstey/Trinity East to sensitise young men about violence against women

Students of Bishop Anstey High School (BAHSE) and Trinity College East (TCE) are spearheading initiatives for young men at the school to encourage awareness of violence against women.

In a statement on Monday, the student leadership body said the idea came in light of the spike in incidences of gender-based violence involving women.

The statement said, the students sympathise with the family of Andrea Bharatt.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of yet another young woman.”

Groups of protesters have emerged since the discovery of 22-year-old Bharatt’s decomposing body on February 4 in the Heights of Aripo.

“This issue remains stagnant to change in our society and continues to be overlooked, thus making our women and girls feel like they are the causes of these problems, which they are not.

“We are tired of hearing the young women that are supposed to help improve our generation being stripped of their lives.”

It said, in response to the issues at hand the school is taking a stand to contribute to positive change to protect women.

“This will be done by focusing training on our young men, rather than trying to place a ‘band-aid’ on the issue by telling our females to be more careful.”

It said the public cannot continue to give young women lists of protective measures and recommendations.

“Where are the recommendations and measures to teach our young men how a lady should be treated and seen?”

It said the students are also aware that young men are also being sexually abused and kidnapped and the school will also address these and other taboo issues.

“Also, we will be implementing extra programmes to remind our females of their rights, allow them to express their views on the situation, and provide a source of support on our journey in faith to positive change.”

The statement ended by encouraging other schools to develop similar initiatives.