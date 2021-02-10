Bharatt's funeral on Friday

KIDNAPPED: Andrea Bharatt. -

Court clerk Andrea Bharatt is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.

Newsday understands the body will be taken to the family's Arima home for a ceremony at 9 am and then to the Arima Magistrates' Court for a visit before being taken to the Faith Assemby Church, Arouca for 11 am.

Bharatt will be cremated at Belgroves Funeral Home, Tacarigua.

The post-mortem report from the first autopsy on her body was inconclusive, but a second private autopsy done at Boodoo's Funeral Home in Cunupia on Tuesday ruled that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Bharatt, 23, got into a car she thought was a taxi on King Street, Arima, on January 29.

Her body was found in the Heights of Aripo on February 4.