Arima man held for shooting

One man is in custody for shooting at another man in Arima on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man who is from La Retreat Extension, Dump Road, Arima, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at another man before throwing the gun away into a bushy area nearby.

Police said the intended victim was not hurt, as the bullet only grazed the side of his head.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force went to the area and took both men to the Arima police station for questioning.

Up to midday crime scene investigators and the police canine unit were searching for the gun.

Arima CID is continuing enquiries.