2 held with police uniform and illegal gun

seized police issued items - Pics courtesy TTPS

POLICE are calling for regimental numbers to be placed on police operational wear after two Morvant men were held with a gun and police-marked clothing, including a bulletproof vest on Wednesday.

In a four-hour long exercise co-ordinated by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj in various parts of Morvant, police recovered marijuana, a gun and the police apparel.

During the exercise, which included superintendents Ramjohn and Alexander as well as ASP Beharry, Insp Bharath, sergeants Ramsingh and Norton and PC Ball, police held the men, ages 25 and 27. The exercise began at 4 am and ended at 8 am. Police seized a Tanfoglio pistol with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 1,100 grams of marijuana, a police-issued bulletproof vest, three police operational t-shirts and a police cap.

Officers told Newsday that the find is worrying and believes that police-issued clothing should have some identification marks on them to better track how citizens were getting them.

Head of the police service Social and Welfare Association Insp Gideon Dickson agreed that there needs to be a better way to account for police-issued clothing.

"We will support anything that will show accountability and transparency," Dickson said adding that there is an internal process where officers are made to sign as having received their kits.

He said police should investigate how police apparel end up in the hands of citizens. He said gone are the days of police officers hanging police-issued clothes on their clothing line. He said the suggestion on placing regimental numbers on the clothing is a good idea but "sometimes these things will wash off."