14 new covid19 cases recorded

THE Health Ministry has recorded 14 new covid19 cases on Wednesday. These new cases bring the number of active cases to 181. The total number of positive cases recorded since the first case on March 12 last year is 7,631.

The covid19 death toll remains at 136, after the death of a woman, with pre-existing conditions, was recorded on Tuesday. The ministry’s 4 pm release on Wednesday also stated that 139 people are in home self-isolation, 214 in State quarantine, 28 patients are hospitalised and 7,314 have recovered.

Also, the step-down facilities have gone six days without any patients waiting to be discharged. The total number of samples sent to testing sites is 89,002.