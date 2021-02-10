1 death, 1 new covid19 case

Image courtesy CDC

An additional covid19 death and one new case were reported by the Ministry of Health in its 4 pm update on Tuesday, reflecting data taken between February 6 and 8.

There are 179 active cases at present.

The latest death brings the total to 136.

There have been 7,617 cases.

A total of 7,302 patients have recovered, but there are still 27 patients in hospital.

The update said there are no longer any patients in step-down facilities.

There are 273 patients in state quarantine facilities, and 151 are in self-isolation. The update said the total number of people tested to date, at both public and private hospitals, is 88,736. Of those, 41,069 were done at private facilities.