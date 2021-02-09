Two earthquakes recorded in Tobago on Monday night

Two minor earthquakes of 3.8 magnitude occurred in Tobago one hour a part on Monday night.

The seismic activities were recorded by TT Weather Centre. Some have reported hearing a rumble before the shaking. There is no tsunami threat.

It occurred 2.72 km from Plymouth, 3.95 km from Scarborough and 9.01 km from Castara.

Information from the TT Weather Centre shows the first earthquake happened at 10.15 pm and the second at 11.15 pm. It also said both earthquakes were felt across Tobago with "one or two short jolts."

When the second minor earthquake happened no preliminary or reviewed solution was posted by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre. But the seismic event was recorded on nearby seismometers in TT and Grenada.

It said, "This information (above) is preliminary from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the authority for seismic and volcanological information in the Eastern Caribbean. This information may change when additional data is processed by a seismologist."