[UPDATED] Tabaquite skeletal remains identified as male

SKELETAL remains found by a farmer in Tabaquite have been identified as those of a man.

Investigations are still under way after the farmer found the bones while digging for yam just off Alleyne Road, Brasso Venado around 10 am on Tuesday.

He alerted the police when he found the bones.

Police later confirmed they were the remains of a man who had been wearing a purple vest, black track pants and red boxers.

This story was originally published with the title "Skeletal remains found in Tabaquite" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

