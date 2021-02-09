Supermarket Association: No bail for kidnapping, sexual offences

File photo: Namyamla Wellington, centre, sings for her murdered sister Ashanti Riley during a candlelight vigil outside the Red House after a motorcade from the family home on Lloyd Street, San Juan to Port of Spain. Photos by Angelo Marcelle

The Supermarket Association (SATT) has joined the call for sexual offences and kidnapping to be non-bailable offences, and for a public sexual offender registry.

It also wants a safer transport network for commuters and for the police to be equipped with the resources they need, including CCTV cameras.

“The present administration has to appreciate that with the surge in these violent crimes, this deeply affects consumer confidence leading to an economic downturn which cannot be good for the nation as a whole,” the association said in a statement on Monday.

Condemning the kidnapping and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharratt, the SATT said the disturbing trend of continued violence against women should not be condoned or tolerated.

“For these same high-level heinous crimes, court hearings should be expedited to the point where virtual hearings can be arranged and steep fines put in place to discourage absenteeism of any party frustrating the due process of the court,” it recommended.

“SATT wants our customers to know we stand with our women and openly condemn these crimes of a despicable and violent nature. They have no place in our society. The culture of rape, murder and similarly atrocious crimes must be clamped down upon quickly by our men in blue with support from the administration to ensure they are well equipped to do so.”

A public campaign to advocate for women’s safety is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the association added.

“We must continue to protest such tragedies to ensure their voices are not forgotten or unheard."

It said SATT stood ready to assist as and where it can.