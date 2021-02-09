Solution to THA impasse

THE EDITOR: Both the PNM and the PDP secured six seats in the recent Tobago election and subsequent events have shown that the selection of a presiding officer is not possible. However, there are two other people that Tobago voted for earlier that are being left out of the mix. They represent Tobagonians at the central government level.

These two people should be ex-officio members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) with the one polling the higher amount of votes in the general election having a vote when a presiding officer is being selected.

As ex-officio members of the THA, these two people can request to address the assembly on matters relevant to the development of Tobago or the assembly. A simple amendment to the THA Act can accomplish this without the need for a new election.

Given the present political situation, the amendment will favour the PNM since the two representatives at the central government level are from that party. But given the following facts this is how it should be:

1. PNM was the sitting administration before the election.

2. PNM did not lose the election although it lost four seats.

3. PNM polled more votes than the PDP.

Since the politicians from both sides claim to have the interest of Tobago and Tobagonians at heart, I was hoping they would find with a solution that was not costly nor time-consuming.

CLEMONT ROWLEY

via e-mail