Social media reacts to Balcon's death

Joel Balcon -

Angry and concerned citizens took to social media on Monday afternoon to respond to the death of Joel Balcon, a suspect held in connection with the kidnapping/murder of Andrea Bharatt.

Bharatt was kidnapped after she took a taxi with false number plates on the Arima stand on January 28. Her body was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo on Feburary 4. The autopsy on her body on Monday was inconclusive.

Balcon was arrested last week for questioning but was then admitted to hospital in critical condition. It’s believed he was beaten by police. Balcon has 70 charges for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping, to name a few.

He died while receiving intensive care at the Mt Hope Hospital on Monday around 2.42 pm.

Balcon was the second suspect held in Bharatt's case to die in police custody.

In less than an hour after Balcon's death, people expressed satisfaction by the news, describing it as justice for Bharatt.

However, some questioned whether it was “justice served or justice denied?"

On Facebook, emotions ran high with some suggesting against a proper burial for Balcon and Morris.

Another commenter recommended that the police still work towards bringing closure and justice to Bharatt’s father, Randolph Bharatt.

One person said, "Police took matters into their own hands because they and all know the justice system in this country is broken.”

One woman said investigations must continue. She said, “I hope the case isn't closed (and) everyone involved should be punished. We want justice for Andrea.”

While many celebrated Balcon’s death few commenters said this event cannot be seen as a victory for Bharatt and her family. “As much as we wanted these guys to pay for their crimes, if they were guilty, in the worst way possible, now we will never know the truth.”