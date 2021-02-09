Simmons searches for consistency

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons -

ON the backdrop of an historic West Indies (WI) Test victory against Bangladesh, on Sunday, and ahead of Wednesday’s second and final match of the series, coach Phil Simmons is still searching for consistency.

Led by a spectacular unbeaten double century (210 not out) from WI Test debutant Kyle Mayers in the second innings, the visitors were steered to a three-wicket victory.

This win was their second highest successful run chase in the team’s history and their highest successful run chase in Asia.

At Monday’s pre-match press conference in Dhaka, Simmons highlighted several positive elements from Sunday’s win. While he praised the team’s all-round display, the former WI player called on his opening batsmen and spin bowlers to play a more direct role.

During their first innings knock, the visitors were unable to get an opening partnership going as they lost two early wickets after just seven overs. Skipper and opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, however, scored 76.

In the second innings, chasing 395 for victory, the opening stance between Brathwaite and John Campbell last just 16 overs (39/1) as the latter was dismissed trapped leg before.

Simmons credited the efforts of his spin bowlers Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican in the first Test, but urged them to up the ante as they head into Wednesday’s second Test match in Dhaka.

“We haven’t had an opening partnership of note so it will be nice for us to get a nice big opening partnership to set up how things go with the other batsmen.

“I don’t think our spinners were as consistent as they can be. They bowled well but I think there’s room for improvement in our bowling.

“I think we have, 90 per cent, nailed down our field placement to the different batters but we’ve got to be consistent in the bowling. That is an area we have to improve on because more than likely Dhaka (pitch) is going spin more than Chattogram,” he said.

The regional coach said he was tired of these “one-win here and one-win there” results from the maroon. He wants the team to continue in good stride and maintain their competitive intensity to allow a possible series win on the subcontinent.

He considers Sunday’s win a step in the right direction for the youthful bunch of cricketers and is intent on preserving the squad’s momentum going forward.

“We need to improve on some things and continue with that intensity with the way we prepared and make sure that we don’t go backwards again. We are trying very hard to put things in place so that we don’t go that direction,” he added.

Simmons believes Bangladesh will field an improved team for the second Test and that WI would have to work harder to secure another triumph on foreign ground.

According to the coach, adjusting to the hosts’ spin attack is crucial for the final match. Although the pitch conditions in Chattogram favoured the pacers, Simmons will take a careful look at the pitch in Dhaka over the next few days to determine if he will add another spinner to the WI bowling charge.

He also credited the team’s work ethic, especially the newcomers, for their commitment and grit shown during training sessions.

Looking ahead, the 57-year old former WI player said the team must continue to trust their ability. Simmons referred to stern middle-order partnerships from Jermaine Blackwood and Joshau Da Silva, in the first innings, and Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner in the second, both of which displayed the depth of quality within the regional squad.

“The main thing is to trust our ability. The guys had to do this and also believe in themselves. That’s the biggest take away from this. In the times of challenges during the innings, they trusted their ability and fought through it. We had to grind through it,” Simmons said.

The coach lauded Mayers and Bonner for the stabalising knock and Brathwatie for executing perfectly in his role as WI Test captain for the first time.

He dedicated Sunday’s win to the Caribbean islands who have been battling covid19 for the past ten months and with several domestic sports yet to officially resume.

“All we did since we got here (Bangladesh) was to try and find a way that we are going to nullify their potent spin attack by improving our ability to play spin. At the same time, doing all the work that’s necessary to win the game. It’s a huge thing for WI, WI cricket and the people on the whole in a time like this, for us to win a game like that.

“We have lifted a lot of West Indians around the world and given them a real light in some dark times in some of the islands. We’ve had so much cases (covid19) in some of the islands recently,” he said.