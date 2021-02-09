Second autopsy on Andrea Bharatt under way

Police arrive at Boodoo's Funeral Home in Cunupia for the second autopsy on Andrea Bharatt. - ROGER JACOB

The second autopsy on murdered kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt has started.

It is being done by pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley at Boodoo's Funeral home in Cunupia.

The first autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday was unable to determine the cause of death owing to the advanced decomposition of the body.

Disturbed by the inconclusive finding, activist Inshan Ishmael and restaurant owner Jenny Sharma were among several people who offered on Monday night to pay for a second autopsy.

On his Facebook page, at about 9 pm on Monday, Ishmael said the family agreed to have the second procedure done at 9 am on Tuesday.

At about 10.20 am, a police vehicle arrived and drove to the back of the funeral home. From a distance, police were seen putting on white hazmat suits.

There was no sign of Bharatt’s father Randolph Bharatt.

Bharatt’s body was found on February 4 at the Heights of Aripo, after she was reported missing on January 28.

She worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates' Court. She was last seen getting into a car disguised as a taxi on an Arima taxi stand.