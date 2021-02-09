Ramps, bmobile provide devices to students

Sensei Marva John Logan, left, executive director and programme manager, Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation, is presented with bmobile WI-FI connectivity from Renee Nurse, account manager, Enterprise Services, TSTT. -

BMOBILE has partnered with Ramps Logistics to provide students with devices and connectivity for their online classes.

The companies collaborated to provide smart devices equipped with wifi to the Ezekiel Home for Abandoned Children, Chickland Children’s Home and Ryu Dan Dojo Youth Empowerment Centre.

The beneficiaries were identified by Ramps Logistics as part of its Cross Border Device Drive; an initiative launched to provide 1,000 devices to students in need across the islands in which the organisation operates, a media release said.

General manager enterprise services at TSTT Ian Galt said the company is doing its part to ensure children keep in line with the global shift to technology and online learning.

“Now that our education systems have had to pivot, by way of the pandemic, to learning via smart devices, we saw that in this crisis that there was also great opportunity. Ensuring that the children of TT are connected and technologically-forward will redound in great benefits in the years to come," Galt said in the release.

"We also note the emotional impact that this has in keeping these children motivated in what was a sudden transition. We are greatly inspired by collaborative efforts like this partnership with Ramps Logistics. Ramps is one of our valued customers who plays an active role to help improve the communities in which they operate, so we were very pleased for the opportunity to help them achieve their goal."

During a visit to Chickland Children’s Home, acting manager Lincoln Morris said it was a timely intervention which will help the children develop further.

“These children, some of them, would have come from broken homes and difficult situations. This will go a long way to restore some sense of comfort and sensibility to their lives,” Morris said.

Assistant manager at Ezekiel Home for Abandoned Children Mary Edwards said, “We are very grateful to Ramps Logistics and bmobile for the devices that they have given to us at this time. These will go a long way to help us ensure that our children continue to receive their education.”

The Ryu Dan Dojo is a youth empowerment centre. established in 2013. that provides programmes to support the social, intellectual, and physical development of youth in the Chaguanas community. One of the founders of the dojo, sensei Marva John Logan, said, “We are really happy for this collaboration; words cannot describe this empowering moment. We believe that this is one step in our staircase but a big one, as we believe in each one, teach one, and each one, help one. Children are very important in our society and we appreciate that both Ramps Logistics and bmobile recognise this as well.”

Dale Lutchman, head of customer experience at Ramps Logistics. said, “We understand the plight faced by disadvantaged students, families and children’s homes throughout the region during this pandemic. We believe every child has the right to proper education, and no child should be left behind. We are elated that our long-standing stakeholder, bmobile, partnered with us to give connectivity for the devices we are providing to students who are indeed the leaders of tomorrow.”