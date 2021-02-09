Private second autopsy for Bharatt today after fee donated

Andrea Bharatt's father Randolph Bharatt (left) leaving the back entrance of Forensic Science Centre on Barbados Road, Port of Spain on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A private second autopsy for 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who was kidnapped and murdered, is under way after dissatisfied citizens donated money to the family after Monday’s autopsy was inconclusive.

Bharatt's body was found in the Heights of Aripo last Thursday after she was reported missing on January 29. She was last seen getting into a car disguised as a taxi on an Arima stand after work at the Arima Magistrates' Court.

On Monday afternoon, an autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Complex in St James. As of now, the only known fact is that all her organs were intact.

But when the news of the results broke on social media, many were displeased and called for further justice.

Many people, including businessman Inshan Ishmael, said they would contact Bharatt’s family to say they were willing to cover the fees for a private autopsy.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Ishmael said, “The authorities know that if we get the truth on Andrea’s cause of death, it will be mass protest.”

He added that he “cannot accept this bull,” referring to the autopsy results.

He later said he got on to the family and it was agreed that he and two of his friends would pay for a second autopsy.

On Tuesday morning, he posted “Salaams and good morning. The private autopsy of Andrea Bharatt is being done at 9 am…I would personally like to thank my friends who came together to get this done. I cannot take credit for something I am NOT doing on my own. Will keep you updated as the day progresses. God bless, stay strong...KEEP YOUR VOICES LOUD!”

Two of the suspects – Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon – have died at hospital.