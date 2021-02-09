Port of Spain man held for stealing bikinis, dresses from deliverywoman

FILE PHOTO: Police on patrol on Frederick Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

A 26-year-old Basilon Street man is in police custody for stealing clothing from a deliverywoman in Port of Spain last Wednesday.

Members of the Port of Spain City Police were on patrol at around 1 pm on Monday when they got information that a suspected thief was nearby. The man was arrested and is expected to be charged.

Police said an online retailer received an order for nine dresses and two bikinis, totalling $3,000, and was told to deliver the clothes to Picadilly Street, east Port of Spain, where payment would be made.

When the woman arrived, she was met by another woman who said she was no longer interested in buying the clothing.

The man then snatched the bag with the clothes and ran away.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries. The exercise was led by Sgt Greene, Cpl Spencer, WPCs Roach and Matloo and PCs McGuirk, Thomas and Maunday.