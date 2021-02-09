Police search for missing Arima girl, 15

The police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared last Saturday.

In a press release on Tuesday they said Selina Jordan was last seen leaving her home on Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, around 11.30 a.m. on February 6. She was dressed in a red sweater and grey pants.

She is of East Indian descent, with a dark complexion, medium build, approximately 150 pounds, with long black hair.

Her family reported her missing on Monday.

The police are asking the public for help in finding her.

Anyone with information about her can contact Arima police at 667-3563, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or the police at 555, 999, or 911.