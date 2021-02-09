Police charge DSS boss with receiving stolen tv

File photo: Kerron Clarke, Founder of DSS - Drug Sou Sou, being detained by a party of police officers, during the law enforcement raid on the premises of the DSS in La Horquetta on October 27. - ROGER JACOB

FOUNDER of Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) Kerron Clarke was charged on Tuesday afternoon with receiving a stolen television and operating a money-lending business without a licence.

Clarke was granted $300,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace to cover the charges and will appear virtually in court on Thursday. According to the charges, Clarke is alleged to have received a television on a date unknown between May 3, 2019 to February 8, 2021.

He was also charged with receiving $1,850 on a date unknown, between February 9, 2019 to December 3, 2020, as interest received on a loan while operating a money lenders business without a license.

The charges came hours after Clarke’s attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus which sought to compel the State to release him or charge him, after he was arrested on Saturday.

Clarke has also filed personal charges against police officers alleging that he was assaulted by them.

On Sunday, Lasana Murray, one of three of Clarke’s attorneys, dismissed reports that his client suffered a heart attack. On Tuesday, Murray said his client is in need of specialist treatment from a cardiologist, stemming from an alleged assault

After he was arrested last Saturday, Clarke – a member of the Defence Force – complained of chest and arm pains. He was discharged from the Arima Health Facility around 10.30 am on Sunday, after being admitted on Saturday night. Clarke was reportedly injured during a police search at his home. Murray, said on Sunday, his client suffered bruises and soft-tissue damage to the upper part of his body. Officers assigned to the Financial Intelligence Bureau raided Clarke’s Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta home and DSS office on Saturday.

That was the fifth time police searched Clarke’s home since DSS came under a police probe last year.

Last September, police raided and seized close to $22 million, which was later returned. Police later applied to the courts and were given permission to seize $7.7 million from three additional raids.

Last October, Clarke put his operations on hold indefinitely after the court order, pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.