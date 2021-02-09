Moonilal: No new Bail Bill needed

Protesters display placards opposite the Red House, in the hope that lawmakers would hear their plea to to make protection for women a priority. Photos by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the real reason Government paused debate on the Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Parliament last Friday was because it was afraid the UNC had the majority of members in the House at the time.

“The Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi, and his government adjourned the debate for the UNC to reconsider its position.

"But they did not need the UNC to pass that bill. The Evidence Bill requires a simple majority," he said. "You could stop any time and vote. They could have called the question, as they did with the motion of no confidence in National Security Minister Stuart Young, when they acted like political gangsters before the UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar could wind up the debate.

“So who are you trying to con? " he asked.

"They stopped because Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was not in the Parliament, Camille Robinson-Regis (who is recovering from surgery) was not in the Parliament, and somebody else was missing.

“They were scared the UNC had the majority vote, and that is why they adjourned like cowards.”

On calls for the UNC to support the Bail Bill, Moonilal said that is already the law.

Waving a document as he addressed the UNC Virtual Report on Monday night, Moonilal said that was Act No 17 of 2019, which was passed with the support of the UNC on July 31, 2019 and has an expiry date of 2022.

“Clause 7 says. 'This act shall continue in force for a period of three years from the date of its commencement' – so (why) you coming to tell people you need a Bail Bill?

“The Bail Bill is in force.”

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein agreed, saying the problem is enforcement.

Hosein said the Bail Bill, which includes denial of bail for 120 days on certain charges, was passed with support from the Opposition.

“There is outrage a man (the main suspect in Andrea Bharatt’s murder, Andrew Morris, who has since died), who had 70 charges, was granted bail. Well, when he was granted bail, this was law.

“What more support does the Government need? What the Government needs to do is to get up and do their jobs. The Government say the Opposition don’t support them. We supported you with this Bail (Amendment) Bill, which is the law – and you are still failing.

“You have failed Andrea Bharatt, you have failed Ashanti Riley, you have failed Sean Luke, you have failed Akiel Chambers and you have failed all the thousands of citizens of this country that have been murdered.

“So you could bring the Bail Act, you could bring the Evidence Act, you could bring whatever act you want: you must get up and do your job and if you cannot do that, you must resign.

“We are fed up. The country is fed up. You have people all over this country lighting candle and holding prayers and you cannot do your job. Stuart Young you must go.

“The country is crying. The country is grieving. What more can we do to assist you? You already have the law.”

Senator Damian Lyder. who spoke of the porous borders through which human trafficking, illegal drugs, arms and ammunition were taking place, also called for Young to resign.

Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said if the government cannot do its job, give it to the people who can do it.

Moonilal predicted the Rowley administration would not last its five-year term.

Senator Jearlean John. who deputised for Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who was called away to an “urgent meeting.” also called for the Government to go.

No one was able to explain the urgency of the meeting Persad-Bissessar had to attend.