Missing Pt Fortin teen found

Selena Mirchar. Photo via TTPS. -

Selena Mirchar, 16, of Point Fortin, has been found after she was reported missing over a month ago.

In a release, the police said Mirchar, who lives at Cap-de-Ville, was reported missing by her family on January 2.She was found at a house at Manahambre Branch Road, Princes Town on Monday.

It said she appeared to be in good health and was taken to the Princes Town Police Station.

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) is investigating.