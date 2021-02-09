Marksmen go 'global' for sharp-shooting competition

Field safety officer Nawaz Karim demonstrates the proper shooting stance at a Las Vegas-themed obstacle course for the MG Tactical World Shoot competition in Chaguaramas on Sunday. - Shane Superville

Travel restrictions did not stop 85 sharp-shooters from testing their skill in different parts of the world for the first MH Tactical 'World Shoot' competition on Sunday.

The competition, which was hosted by the MH Tactical Response Group at their Chaguaramas shooting range, featured obstacle courses in the theme of different cities as competitors put their eyesight, speed and reflexes to the test.

CEO of the MH Tactical Response Team Anna-Marie Metivier-Hernandez told Newsday the tournament was the first of its kind in TT as it featured real-life simulations with barriers and obstacles on the range.

Six shooting stages were styled to recreate familiar sights from New York, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Dubai and Hong Kong.

"Each stage tests a different aspect of shooting proficiency for the competitor.

"In the New York Stage, one would have to be able to shoot at different levels of elevation. In Las Vegas, the candidate would start off laying on their back before getting up and starting the course, all while being timed. Usually you would see shooting competitions feature a one-dimensional stage layout, but we did things a little differently – making it fun yet challenging."

The competition was open to members of the protective services and civilians who have their firearms users licence (FUL).

Amidst the fun and excitement of the competition, Metivier-Hernandez said the purpose of the tournament was to promote safe gun handling and development of world-class athletes.

She said she hoped more citizens would learn to safely and properly defend themselves against criminals.

"Self-defence is so important nowadays.

"There are so many people that have guns illegally and good people are finding themselves in situations where they aren't able to defend themselves.

"Our mantra at MH Tactical is we train to live, and everything we do really supports that initiative."

She said the company also offers training in self defence and personal safety with and without the use of weapons.

The grand prize of the competition was a voucher for a Sig Sauer Legion pistol.

Over 140 trophies, medals and hampers were also given as prizes.

The event was sponsored by Blue Waters, Xtra Foods, Maria's Bakery, Hawk Security Services, Building Spaces Ltd, Stay Cool and others.