Laventille man held with ammunition

File photo.

A police exercise on Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Laventille man.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force went to a house at Dan Kelly, Picton, Laventille at around 4 am where they found nine rounds of 12-gauge ammunition in the bedroom.

The man, who was also implicated in a 2019 murder, was arrested.

Police also searched several abandoned houses and suspected drug blocks in Laventille, but found nothing.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Nobbee, Supt Ramnarine and ASP Cumberbatch with field operations by Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander, and Cpls Modeste, Thomas and Mohammed.