Hetmyer, Shepherd help Jaguars to victory over Pride

Guyana Jaguars batsman Shimron Hetmyer raises his bat after completing his half century against Barbados Pride, on Monday. PHOTO BY CWI MEDIA - CWI MEDIA

SHIMRON Hetmyer scored 80 off 52 balls and all-rounder Romario Shepherd, made 58 not out also from 52 deliveries, as Guyana Jaguars recorded a comfortable win by 56 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis Method over Barbados Pride in match two of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, on Monday night.

Shepherd also took a wicket and bowled with pace on a good surface at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG). He won the CG Insurance man-of-the-match award. Guyana batted first and made 235 all out in 41.4 overs. After a rain break the target was revised to 232 off 47 overs. Barbados Pride reached 91/5 in the 30th over when rain returned and brought an end to the match.

Off spinner Kevin Sinclair, a member of the victorious West Indies Emerging Players team back in 2019, took 2/17 from 7.3 overs as Jaguars bowled well. His first wicket was opener Justin Greaves, caught at mid wicket by Hetmyer and the second was Roston Chase, beaten and bowled.

After the match Shepherd said, “I’m really pleased with my performance. I have been working really hard on my batting and I was happy with the way I played and the contribution I made to help the team win."

He added, "This was a good victory for us...you always want to start with a win.”

Pride will play Leeward Islands Hurricanes at CCG on Wednesday in the next match from 1.30 pm. The TT Red Force will play its first match on Thursday at 9 am at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium against Jamaica Scorpions.

SUMMARISED SCORES

GUYANA JAGUARS 235 (41.4 overs) (Shimron Hetmyer 80, Romario Shepherd 58 not out; Ashley Nurse 3/44, Jason Holder 3/53, Chemar Holder 2/49) vs BARBADOS PRIDE (revised target - 232 in 47 overs) 91/5 (29.3 overs) (Zachary McCaskie 25; Kevin Sinclair 2/17) Jaguars won by 56 runs on Duckworth-Lewis Method