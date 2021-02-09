Govt, end violence against women, girls

THE EDITOR: Within the last six years, over 500 women and girls have been brutally murdered. As a community, we are collectively mourning the recent loss of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt. Violence against women and girls is a national epidemic which should be a priority and requires immediate action by the Government.

As a collective of young feminist organisations, groups and individuals, we wish to thrive in a nation that is safe for everyone, especially women and girls. We deserve to live in a country where we are free to live with the absence of fear for ourselves and those around us. We call on the State to take immediate action in addressing violence against women and girls in the country.

The reality of TT does not allow women and girls to enter into public spaces without experiencing some form of fear and discomfort. Socialisation of our men and boys must be acknowledged as a significant contributor to violence against women and girls, which must be addressed with urgent meaningful action.

It is not enough to issue statements of grief and apology. These statements must be matched with commitments and plan to effect change and to create a safer society where women and girls feel comfortable and confident to exist in our nation. As a feminist collective, we have devised three main demands for action from the Government and Opposition working together.

1. Reform of the public transport system: All registered public transport vehicles must be equipped with digital tracking systems and surveillance cameras to ensure greater safety of passengers and drivers. The Ministry of Works and Transport must provide incentives and educational campaigns to PH/H drivers, especially those in rural communities, to become registered and must then work with the police to penalise drivers of all unregistered vehicles operating as taxis.

In addition, drivers must undergo gender-based violence training annually.

2. Police reform: Engage all stakeholders in revamping the police and judicial systems. Review and strengthen the police complaints mechanisms. Train all police officers in the areas of gender-based violence, women’s rights and the law.

The Attorney General, the Minister of National Security and the Commissioner of Police must work together to develop systems to ensure that police prosecutors adhere to their duties and are accountable to the State and its citizens.

3. Public education reform: The education curriculum must be revamped to include gender studies from the primary school level to ensure that students gain knowledge on understanding how their actions and behaviours can affect them and those around them.

Civil society must be meaningfully consulted and included in every step of the process in developing solutions to make TT a country that champions the end of gender-based violence. Citizens must be taught to respect each other and work towards ending gender stereotypes and reinforcing harmful behaviour that perpetuates the rape culture and other forms of violence.

We look forward to working with our nation’s leadership to create a better and brighter future, one that ensures that there is safety for all. We trust that we will receive a meaningful response from our leaders on this matter. We will continue to work towards ending gender-based violence in TT.

Caribbean Feminist

Enough is Enough TT

Feminitt Caribbean

Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS) Ignite

TT Youth Advocacy Network

Youth Empowering Today for Tomorrow

via e-mail