Going another route

REPORTS about the last hours of Andrea Bharatt’s life have driven renewed debate over the regulation of “private hire” (PH) taxis.

But that’s not where the only focus should be. Greater attention should be paid to updating our transport policy.

Ms Bharatt’s case has triggered memories of countless incidents involving PH cars over the years. These have included murder, robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault. Such matters have understandably traumatised the nation, leaving authorities grasping at straws in an attempt to find a scapegoat and a solution.

But though there is a seeming correlation between these crimes and PH taxis, it is a fallacy to think correlation implies causation.

In other words, it is not the licence plate of the car that matters. It is the driver behind the wheel.

As memorably captured in Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver, anyone can be a psycho. Though the drivers of “H” taxis are subject to licensing requirements, that is no guarantee of their character. There is always a first time.

Indeed, we can learn something of the arbitrariness of the distinction from the fact that much has been made of Ms Bharatt’s abductors putting a false H licence plate on their car.

PH drivers exist only because of the gaps in the public transport policy. Frequently, such drivers ply routes that official taxis do not deign to serve, and at hours which find most H cars off the road.

Today they are demonised, but there is actually a long history of PH drivers themselves coming under attack. January marked exactly a year since Brian Hackett, 50, was robbed and murdered by his “passengers.” Days before Christmas, another PH driver was abducted and robbed at gunpoint. Last week, another was assaulted.

Many PH drivers offer a needed service at great personal risk.

The regulation of PH drivers is overdue, but so too are measures to address the quality of service provided by licensed drivers. Such operators at times violate agreed taxi fares and treat customers with scant courtesy.

The State’s outdated policy as it relates to ride-sharing applications is also a cause for concern. It is ironic officials are today moving to address the security implications raised in the PH driver debate when such officials have done little to pave the way for a more liberalised sector which could have long addressed the needs of all concerned.

Ride-sharing applications allow customers to see the details of their driver, who is normally an individual who has been subject to screening. Sometimes, the location of the taxi can be tracked and shared with a trusted friend.

These are the kinds of safety features that could make a meaningful difference, whether the car is H or PH. But the State has a history of not warming to such services. That should change.