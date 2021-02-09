Family in harm’s way from diesel emissions

THE EDITOR: Unwittingly, the people of TT go about their routines unaware of the grave health hazard that is vehicular exhaust. This letter is intended to place the spotlight on a particular hardware in Sangre Grande, with its operations regularly producing dust and very harmful diesel emissions.

While it may seem that patrons, suppliers, other road users and some residents are unaware of this issue, the proprietor/s and their workers have been made aware of the problem and to date they have shown little to no interest in containing it.

Since my return home there have been deaths and sudden debilitating illnesses on this street. While I acknowledge that there can be other causative factors for such inevitable life circumstances, it is no secret that diesel emissions, due to their noxious fumes and toxic particulates, exacerbate certain health issues, maims and kills. Children and the elderly are at greatest risk to such exposure and, like many families, mine is so prone.

Does it matter that such irrefutable correlation exists? Are we to become casualties of these insidious effects before the relevant agencies take notice and firm action?

The hardware proprietors have been duly notified of this recurring assault and of my family's right to “residential standard” air quality. However they continue to deny us this right by persisting in having their trucks (including those of suppliers and customers) idle inordinately during (un)loading. This can take place several times a week with exhaust permeating through all areas of our home, and lingering long after the offending vehicles have left. There is no escape.

In desperation, I have made requests for help from the Sangre Grande police, the regional corporation chair, the minister's office (Ministry of Planning and Development) and I have even asked for direct intervention from the Environmental Management Authority. The conversations with each of those agents have been protracted and my requests have been met with either inertia or reluctance. They have all shrugged in turn and so it is business as usual and diesel exhaust is served hot for breakfast, lunch or tea with impunity.

Burning questions remain however, chief among them being: Which authority gave the green light for this operation to go ahead in such close proximity to longstanding residences? What are the applicable laws and which state entity has the power to arrest this outrage?

This may not be the only case like it in the country. However unless such egregious errors in judgment are placed under the spotlight and fixed, I'm not convinced we're getting it done.

STEVE JAMES

via e-mail