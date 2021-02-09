DSS founder still in police custody, no charges laid

DSS founder Kerron Clarke -

FOUNDER of Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) Kerron Clarke remained in police custody on Monday evening and was being questioned by members of the Financial Intelligence Unit. Clarke was not charged up to press time.

Police first arrested Clarke last September and seized around $22 million from his Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta home. The money was then returned and in a subsequent raid, police seized $7.7 million.

Last week, police raided Clarke’s home again. He complained about discomfort in his chest and arm and was admitted to the Arima Health Facility on Saturday night. He was discharged on Sunday morning.

His attorney Lasana Murray told Newsday on Monday afternoon police moved Clarke to the St Joseph Police Station. Police then took him back to his home where another search was conducted.

Murray said, “Nothing illegal was found but they seized documents they found deemed relative to their investigation.”

Murray said Clarke, who spoke to his second attorney Rosario Sookdeo on Monday, again complained about feeling unwell.