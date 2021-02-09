Couva West students happy to return to school

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, centre, washes her hands by a pipe at St James Secondary School along with form five student Amelia King and Minister in the Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

WHEN Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly visited the Couva West Secondary School on Monday, many students told her they were happy to finally return to physical classrooms.

On Monday, the first cohort of students due to sit exams soon returned to school.

The minister also visited the St Augustine, Diego Martin North, St James and San Juan Secondary Schools.

On arrival at the Couva West school, pupils and others must wash or sanitise their hands, check their temperature using an automatic thermal scanner and record their names and contact information.

Students and teachers observed physical distancing inside the classrooms.

Gadsby-Dolly urged them to continue following the public health measures outside the classroom too. She said while the covid19 pandemic has not gone away, local case numbers have been relatively moderate and they can ensure it remains that way.

She was pleased at the turnout on the first day.

Students said they are looking forward to putting in the necessary work for their upcoming examinations.