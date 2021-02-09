Charges pending against DSS founder

THREE DAYS after he was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke is expected to be charged with operating a money lending business without a licence.

Newsday spoke with one of Clarke's attorneys, Lasana Murray, who said police were considering two charges against his client. The possible charges allege that Clarke, without a license, loaned money to two people totaling $2000.

Murray said the allegation is that in 2019, Clarke allegedly lent $500 without a valid licence and then again the following year he lent $1,500.

Clarke is at the Besson Street Police Station.

Police were served with a High Court notice to appear virtually before Justice Joan Charles at 1.30 pm after Clarke's attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus which in effect challenges his continued detention without charge.

On Sunday, Murray dismissed reports that his client suffered a heart attack. After he was arrested last Saturday, Clarke – a member of the Defence Force – complained of chest and arm pains. He was discharged from the Arima Health Facility around 10.30 am on Sunday after being admitted on Saturday night.

Clarke was reportedly injured during a police search at his home. Murray, on Sunday, said his client suffered bruises and soft-tissue damage to the upper part of his body.

Officers assigned to the Financial Intelligence Bureau raided Clarke’s Kathleen Warner Drive, La Horquetta home and DSS office on Saturday. That was the fifth time police searched Clarke's home since DSS came under a police probe last year.

Last September police raided and seized close to $22 million, which was later returned. In a subsequent raid, police seized $7.7 million.

Last October, Clarke put his operations on hold indefinitely after police got a court order empowering them to detain the $7.7 million pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

After the raids, investors in DSS made unsuccessful individual attempts to get their investments returned to them.

Clarke has promised to honour all his debts if and when the seized cash is returned.