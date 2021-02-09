Catholic Commission: Hanging won't fix causes of crime

Catholic Commission for Social Justice chair, Leela Ramdeen -

CALLS to resume hanging, after the recent kidnapping and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt, will not cure crime, said Leela Ramdeen, chair of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice (CCSJ), in a statement.

Instead she urged longer-term social measures.

Ramdeen said the Government should focus on human development and crime prevention rather than expend time and energy to seek to resume hanging.

Ramdeen also heads the Greater Caribbean for Life (GCL), an NGO formed in 2013 by activists from 12 Greater Caribbean countries after a conference held in Port of Spain, whose goal is the permanent abolition of the death penalty in all Caribbean countries and the creation of a culture of respect for the human right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings.

She said, "The CCSJ and GCL are aware that passions are running high in TT because of the recent brutal murder of Andrea Bharatt, barely two months after 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was also murdered. However, the call by some to resume hanging is not going to fix the many problems that has led us to this juncture where our women and girls, indeed, citizens in general, are unable to go about their daily lives in peace.

"While our organisations condemn the rise of violent crime in our region and express solidarity with victims, members reject the notion that capital punishment will act as a deterrent or foster respect for life in our communities."

Ramdeen cited a recent Guardian front-page editorial statement that "experience elsewhere shows the death penalty does not reduce crime" plus criminologist Renee Cummings' recent social media post that "no self-respecting criminologist would ever present the death penalty as a deterrent to crime."

She said the Catholic Church’s teaching on the death penalty, as revised in 2018, advocates respect for every human life.

"The Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that 'the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person."

The church works with determination for its abolition worldwide, she added.

Ramdeen said it is time to stop the blame game in TT and to use collective human ingenuity to devise strategies to address the root causes of crime in our country.

She asked why it was taking so long to create a transportsystem that will serve the public effectively.

Ramdeen cited Sir Dennis Byron, former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice, saying, "Crime flourishes when the environment is conducive to people behaving in a certain way.” She added, "To some extent, crime flourishes in TT because we are not nurturing in our people moral and ethical values, at home or in schools. Many have no moral compass. Conscience formation is critical if we are to build a just society.

"And each of us must step up to the plate to play our role. Often domestic violence is fuelled by the silence of many who see/know something and say nothing. We are our brothers' and sisters' keepers."

Ramdeen said baying for blood will not fix dysfunctional families so that men and women will develop mutual respect for each other, nor fix the gross deficiencies in the criminal justice system.

"Six-year-old Sean Luke was brutally murdered in March. 2006. At a virtual status hearing last Thursday, the public learned that the State is still to get Sean Luke's DNA results 15 years after his murder. Such lengthy delays defeat justice."

She cited Chief Justice Ivor Archie in 2010 saying, “I am yet to see any persuasive empirical evidence that executions significantly reduce murder or crime rates generally...social scientists...suggest that the certainty of conviction, and within a reasonably quick time, is a more potent factor.”

Ramdeen said inadequacies in law enforcement and a lack of measures for crime prevention were hindering progress to curb crime.

She urged those in authority to strengthen our criminal justice system, with a better balance between law enforcement and preventive measures.

Ramdeen wanted improved law enforcement agencies, to be more respectful of human rights and have better detection and conviction rates, forensic capabilities, and court facilities.

She hoped to cut inordinate delays in the court system due to court backlogs and high case loads, to develop an effective witness protection programmes, and deal with incompetence and corruption. Ramdeen said 143 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

"The global trend is towards abolition. If we work together in TT, we will find solutions to the many social ills that confront us, without having to resort to lethal means."