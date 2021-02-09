Cariri, Nedco sign MOU to co-operate

Nedco CEO Calvin Maurice, left, and Cariri executive manager for corporate services Meghnath Gosein sign an MOU to co-operate on business development services, at Nedco head office, Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain on Monday. Witnessing the signing are Nedco chief entrepreneurial development officer, Karen Carraballo and Nedco programme co-ordinator, Robert Nunes. - Angelo Marcelle

Entrepreneurs currently working with the National Entrepreneurship Development Co Ltd (Nedco) or the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri) can now access the services of both companies under the terms of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) they signed on Monday.

Cariri corporate services executive manager Meghnath Gosein said the MOU was a historic one. Speaking during the signing ceremony at Nedco’s head office at Queen’s Park East in Port of Spain, he said both organisations were set up to develop entrepreneurs and inspire innovation in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Cariri in 2014 established our Centre for Enterprise Development in Freeport, and through that facility, we have been providing a wide range of services to a large number of entrepreneurs, many of whom have grown from idea to market.

They require the type of support provided by Nedco, and we feel that through the centre and the technical support offered by Cariri, the business support offered by both Cariri and Nedco, and the financial support offered by Nedco, entrepreneurs will now have an environment that can nurture their businesses.”

Nedco CEO Calvin Maurice said the agreement will allow the institutions to pool their resources to provide the level and quality of support candidates need for their enterprises to thrive and achieve long-term sustainability.

“Cariri’s clients who have completed the commercialisation phase and the IAS project for funding can access support from Nedco for purchase of machinery and equipment as well as working capital for full-blown commercialisation. This is subject to meeting Nedco’s requirements. We’d also provide and promote entrepreneurial development ventures, also support funding for the project initiative and share experiences and resources in agreed areas that are of mutual benefit to the other party. “

Both men said the MOU could be implemented almost immediately, as there were entrepreneurs in both Nedco’s Business Accelerator programme and Cariri’s IDB Advisory Idea Service who could access the services outlined in the MOU.