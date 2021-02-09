AG: Criminal justice system moving in right direction

San Fernando West MP and Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi greets students of San Fernando Central Secondary on Monday as form five students return to school after being away due to covid19. - Lincoln Holder

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says he is pleased that more young people understand the criminal justice system is "moving in the right direction."

Al-Rawi, who is also MP for San Fernando West, visited several schools on Monday as face-to-face classes resumed for some students.

He told Newsday he used the opportunity to "do a little polling," to hear the views of some of the students on current issues. He said he interacted with some "very bright minds," who are clearly paying attention to what is happening in the country.

"We focused on some very serious issues, including the tragedy that has befallen some of the young ladies in our society.

"It's heartwarming to understand our young people are paying attention, that they do stand up for things like amendments to the law, things like (the) Evidence (Bill), witness protection...I think it's always important to have a look and feel of the youth and what their minds say."

During the debate of the Evidence (Amendment) Bill in Parliament last week, Al-Rawi had described murderers, rapists, etc as "monsters."

He said: "TT wrestles on a daily basis with monsters...monsters who savage our children, our elderly, our loved ones. This Evidence Bill primarily treats with the evidence and how it is gathered against monsters."

He reiterated these sentiments to a form five chemistry class during his visit, saying the current response from the public following the murder of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt is "cavemanning." He said this occurs when a tragedy happens, people come out of their caves and "go up into a tizzy"

for a while and then it dies down.

He said, "To keep the focus on all these things has been the hardest part, because a lot of people don't have the sustained energy to care...Sometimes you have to sensationalise the issue to get the results, and the truth is, when you have a monster, you have to deal with it."

He said people like him take instructions from the youth.