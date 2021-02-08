UNC: Overhaul justice system

LET’S TALK CRIME: Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein makes a point on Sunday at a press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader in Port of Spain. Also in photo is Opposition Senator David Nakhid. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

THE Opposition UNC is calling for government to fix the broken justice system, including radical changes to the court system, before it attempts to enact more laws. It said fighting crime requires an overhaul of administration of justice and court systems.

Speaking at a media conference at the Opposition Leader’s office on Sunday, San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein said the Evidence Amendment Bill 2020, currently before Parliament, will not assist in dealing with the crime situation.

He said under the Evidence Act, video footage and DNA evidence can already be admitted. He said the changes proposed by the government would add a greater layer of complexity to investigations, with more procedures, guidelines, and paperwork being needed. He said this left room for more errors, leading to defence counsel being able to ask for evidence to be thrown out. He said emphasis needs to be placed on proper resourcing and training of the police.

He said there are provisions in the Bail Bill which already allow magistrates and judges to refuse bail to people charged with the crimes of kidnapping, murder, rape, terrorism, et cetera, as these are serious crimes.

“Why does the government want to keep a broken system? They want to keep people in jail for 120 days, while the Opposition thinks there should be a push for trials and convictions to be completed in 120 days. Usually when a person is charged, the evidence needed will already have been collected, and the police are waiting for things like DNA evidence et cetera. So rather than having people sit in jail for 120 days and then be released, the trial should be completed by the end of the 120 day period.”

Hosein said the Opposition would not be able to comment on the statement by police commissioner Gary Griffith that more offences should be made non-bailable, until there is legislation laid before them.

Opposition Senator David Nakhid claimed many communities were neglected by the PNM and the solution is not making TT a penal colony, which he said is the direction the Prime Minister, the AG and National Security Minister are seeking.

“We know that the country is angry right now, but the Opposition has to take the role of being the adult in the room and not let emotion rule the measures we take in the law. We must look at crime not in isolation, but holistically. We have to take a realistic look at who destroyed family lives in our black and brown communities. You can’t ask someone not to commit crime if they don’t have the tools to work against it or other means of earning income.”

He also took issue with the label of “monsters” which had been used by the Attorney General in recent submissions in Parliament, saying it affected the psyche of young men in certain areas.

“When you say monsters, most people don’t think of Goodwood Park, you think of the East West Corridor. I train with some young men in Laventille and the language being used is critical as they feel under attack. When the PM gets up and asks what the Opposition Leader was drinking, that sends a certain message to young men about how they see women.”

Nakhid said it was important to repair broken communities. He said many young men grew up in homes with single mothers and they are more likely to listen to advice from mentors and father figures.