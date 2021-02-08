TT real estate agents partner with the US

President of Trinidad and Tobago’s Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA), Mark Edghill, shows a copy of a signed bilateral agreement with the National Association of Realtors (NAR) on January 28. -

TT Association of Real Estate Agent (AREA) has become the newest entry into an international space - the US National Association of Realtors (NAR).

In a media release, AREA said the bilateral agreement signed on January 28, afforded TT to become the 74th country and the 12th market in which NAR now has a partner.

NAR already operates in various Latin American countries with representation of about 1.4 million members

It said the partnership will build connections, share business opportunities, promote best practices, and promote a code of ethics that ensures trust, confidence and compliance in the industry.

AREA’s president Mark Edghill stated, “This partnership is also intended to open up key avenues to attract direct foreign investment into TT as a vital contributor to our future economic growth, as it aligns with other initiatives such as those of InvesTT and ExporTT.”

He added that there were plans to further develop the organisation through educational programmes and procedures via internationally recognised qualifications and designations.

NAR’s president Charlie Oppler noted that the new partnership “solidifies our shared commitment to expanding international opportunities for realtors and advancing our industry around the globe.”

A seminar carded for Wednesday by AREA will address international best practice for the industry.