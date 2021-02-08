Tobago's kumbaya moment

THE EDITOR: Six years ago Prime Minister Rowley revealed that the UNC was four years behind in producing annual reports. Since annual reports summarise the performance of government agencies and are essential to budgeting, this meant we were not managing our economy but were sharing out the goodies to the well connected.

Today under Dr Rowley we are at least seven years behind. For decades we heard constructive criticism of the THA mismanagement by independent citizens and regulatory bodies but see no recent annual reports.

Since Tobago has historically produced some of our top performers they should see the tie in the THA election as an opportunity and select someone who will be impartial as presiding officer, ie, a person of the calibre of Reginald Dumas, Pamela Elder, Winford James, etc. In addition, the PNM and PDP must agree on one person from each party for the positions of Chief Secretary and deputy for half the term, which will be reversed for the second half.

Alternatively, a coin toss can determine appointments for the three posts for half terms each.

A major objective of the new administration must be to promptly submit all outstanding annual reports to the Parliament and publish them in the media. Also, major debates must be aired on the Parliament Channel so that members of the public can make their own assessment on performance. Tobago will then lead the way in addressing our major national problems. This can be Tobago’s kumbaya moment.

KENNETH SUBRAN

Chaguanas