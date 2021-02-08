Teen driver charged for elderly man's death

A 17-year-old Malabar boy has been charged over the death of an Arima pensioner.

Police said the boy was charged with death by dangerous driving over the weekend.

He was driving a Hyundai Matrix on Coryat Lane, Arima, at around 2.20 pm last Friday when he knocked down 79-year-old Matthew La Croix.

Residents called an ambulance which took La Croix to the Arima hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival at 2.40 pm.

Investigators said the boy had a learner's permit, which the police seized.

Arima police are continuing investigations.