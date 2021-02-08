Shot man dies in brother’s arms

-

A 33-YEAR-OLD Chaguanas rigger died in the arms of his brother on Saturday afternoon after a gunman shot him at St Mary’s Junction in Freeport.

Amos Jack, who lived at Derrick Road in Chase Village, was helping a male relative sell fruits and coconut at a stall on the roadside. Police said that at about 3 pm, the gunman approached and shot Jack at point blank range before running off.

Jack, an avid footballer, managed to run a short distance where he collapsed into his brother Isaac’s arms. By the time he was taken to the Couva health facility, Jack was already dead.

Jack also worked at PriceSmart in Chaguanas restocking shelves but his contract which ended in December, was not renewed. His mother runs a bakery and sometimes he helped her, relatives said. “He was supposed to start a new job on Monday at the Piarco airport,” the relative said.

The relative said the family does not know why someone wanted Jack dead. “He loved football. His favourite team was Real Madrid, and he died in a Real Madrid T-shirt,” the relative said. Freeport police and officers of the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) are investigating. No arrest has been made.