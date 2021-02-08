Second suspect in Bharatt case has died

Joel Belcon -

A second suspect held in relation to the kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old court clerk Andrea Bharatt has died.

Police said Joel Belcon, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Mt Hope Hospital, died at around 2.42 pm on Monday.

Sources said Belcon, alias Devon Charles, who was from the Arima Old Road, had at least 70 charges against him for various offences, including rape, grievous sexual assault, kidnapping and breaking and entering.

Belcon's body will be swabbed for a covid19 test and an autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, Andrew Morris, aka Solo, died in police custody after being held for Bharatt's kidnapping.

Sources told Newsday Morris was beaten by police. An official police media release said he was injured while resisting arrest.

His autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.