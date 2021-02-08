QPCC go top in table tennis champions league

Queen's Park Cricket Club's tabel tennis players (from left) Derron Douglas, Javier King and Joshua Maxwell. - ROGER JACOB

Back-to-back victories from Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) propelled them to the top of the Table Tennis Champions League standings on Sunday.

Against Southerners, QPCC’s Derron Douglas won two matches to haul the hosts to a convincing 3-1 victory.

In the opening fixture, QPCC’s Joshua Maxwell had to dig deep to get past Anson Lowkie. Maxwell won the opening two games 13-11, 11-4 but lost the following two 6-11, 6-11 before bouncing back in the last to clinch an 11-6 win.

Derron Douglas beat Terry Corbin 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 to send QPCC 2-0 up. However, Brittany Joseph lost the third match 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11. Douglas then returned to the table to better Lowkie 11-5, 9-11, 13-11.

On Saturday, QPCC showed their pedigree by whipping Servivors 3-0. Maxwell had another successful start by defeating Michael Fong 11-7, 11-4, 11-7. Douglas then conquered Musaahib Newaj 11-5, 12-10, 11-4 while Javier King completed the triumph with a 13-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9 result over Sharazz Ali.

QPCC’s weekend victories saw them leapfrog Solo Crusaders (10pts) to seize top spot. They remain atop the standings having lost one less game that the latter.

Rounding off the top three are WASA (nine pts), Renegades (seven pts), Southerners (six pts), Servivors (six pts) and D’Abadie Youths (four pts), respectively.

Matches continue on Tuesday with Servivors up against Renegades from 6:30pm.

STANDINGS

Team*Matches*W*L*Pts

QPCC*4*3*1*10

Solo Crusaders*4*3*1*10

WASA*3*3*0*9

Renegades*3*2*1*7

Southerners*4*1*3*6

Servivors*4*1*3*6

D'Abadie Youths*4*0*4*4