N Touch
News

Port of Spain cops arrest one, seize gun, marijuana in overnight raids

A .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition were seized in an abandoned car in Chinapoo Road, Morvant, early on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS
A .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition were seized in an abandoned car in Chinapoo Road, Morvant, early on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

One man was arrested and a quantity of marijuana seized during a raid in Belmont on Sunday night.

Police said the Port of Spain Task Force went to the St Francois Valley Road Plannings, Belmont and searched a house.

They found 487 grams of marijuana and arrested the 24-year-old man who was at home at the time. He is expected to be charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, as his house was near a school.

Police seized 487 grams of marijuana in St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, on Sunday night.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for the possession of the drugs.
PHOTO COURTESY TTPS 

Police then went to Chinapoo Road, Morvant, where they searched an abandoned car and found a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was led by W/ACP Rodriguez, Snr Supt Nobbee and ASP Cumberbatch with field operations by Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander, and Cpls Sookhoo and Huggins.

Comments

"Port of Spain cops arrest one, seize gun, marijuana in overnight raids"

More in this section