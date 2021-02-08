Port of Spain cops arrest one, seize gun, marijuana in overnight raids

A .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition were seized in an abandoned car in Chinapoo Road, Morvant, early on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

One man was arrested and a quantity of marijuana seized during a raid in Belmont on Sunday night.

Police said the Port of Spain Task Force went to the St Francois Valley Road Plannings, Belmont and searched a house.

They found 487 grams of marijuana and arrested the 24-year-old man who was at home at the time. He is expected to be charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, as his house was near a school.

Police then went to Chinapoo Road, Morvant, where they searched an abandoned car and found a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was led by W/ACP Rodriguez, Snr Supt Nobbee and ASP Cumberbatch with field operations by Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander, and Cpls Sookhoo and Huggins.