Port of Spain cops arrest one, seize gun, marijuana in overnight raids
One man was arrested and a quantity of marijuana seized during a raid in Belmont on Sunday night.
Police said the Port of Spain Task Force went to the St Francois Valley Road Plannings, Belmont and searched a house.
They found 487 grams of marijuana and arrested the 24-year-old man who was at home at the time. He is expected to be charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, as his house was near a school.
Police then went to Chinapoo Road, Morvant, where they searched an abandoned car and found a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition.
No one was arrested in relation to this find.
The exercise was led by W/ACP Rodriguez, Snr Supt Nobbee and ASP Cumberbatch with field operations by Insp Knott, Sgt Alexander, and Cpls Sookhoo and Huggins.
