Penal students get crash course on how to use, care for tablets

A teacher speaks to the students of Dominic's RC School at the Penal Community Centre on Friday. - courtesy Louis Granger

Not only did students of St Dominic's RC School at Penal get electronic tablets to help with online learning, but they got "crash courses" on how to use and care for the devices.

On Thursday and Friday last week, teacher John Mark George gave the students and their parents the course at the Penal community centre.

On January 20, the Penal Sports Foundation, a community organisation, handed over 50 devices to the school staff. Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian attended the ceremony which, she said, was part of the ministry’s Adopt-A-School initiative.

The staff then distributed the devices in two tranches, Thursday and Friday, owing to covid19 safety measures.

"George showed the students how to download apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. We also bought cases for the 50 tablets," said Louis Granger, a foundation member.

The 20-year-old foundation, led by president Neil Guevara, is based at Nagessar Trace, Penal Rock Road.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, Granger said: "We are concerned about uplifting the community. Apart from sports, we are also engaged in cultural events. Everyone is happy to get the devices, including the outgoing principal and the incoming one, Ms Lyn Moodie. "