Mayers’s double ton sparks historic victory

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers, second from left, is congratulated by teammates after his double century helped win the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday. - AFP

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Test debutant Kyle Mayers have credited the team’s never-say-die attitude as one of the key elements in the squad’s historic three-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday.

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, a scintillating knock of 210 not out from middle-order batsman Mayers, partnered with a Nkrumah Bonner’s 86-run contribution in the second innings saw the regional team go one-up in the two-Test series against the hosts.

This was the squad’s second highest successful run chase in its history and the highest successful run chase in Asia. Additionally, it was Mayers’ first-ever double hundred combined with Brathwaite’s inaugural victory serving as Test captain.

“We are taking some positives away from this games but we’re still looking to improve. I will try to learn as much from this performance and take it into the next Test. I want be consistent,” said the 28-year old Mayers.

The WI skipper said the team, missing several notable players who declined to tour, was always confident.

He added, “I’ve played a lot of cricket with these guys coming up from youth cricket. I just know the ability we had. Sometimes you doubt and second guess yourself but once they’re confident and do what they want to, I knew we would do well.”

In the first innings, the hosts had a strong start and piled on 430. In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 259, falling 171 runs short. Bangladesh returned to the pitch and added 223 for eight wickets before declaring, setting up a victory target of 395 for the Brathwaite-led unit.

Windies started day five on 110 for three needing an improbable 395 for victory.

But Mayers and Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner frustrated the Bangladesh spinners with a 216-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Bonner complemented Mayer’s positive strokeplay with a patient 86 off 245 balls.

But when Bonner fell lbw to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, Bangladesh were hoping for a repeat of the first innings when West Indies lost their last five wickets for six runs.

But Mayers stayed resolute to guide West Indies to a remarkable win in difficult conditions.

Mayers said, “I’m always a positive person, always believed in my ability and felt the team could do something special. We never gave up – we all said to keep fighting. The skipper and the coach (Phil Simmons) kept us in the game, kept us believing and the bowlers did a great job to inspire us.”

Mayers said it was the first time he scored a double century in any format.

“It’s a great feeling to play Test, to score a hundred, to get a double, and to win this match. This is the highest score of my life, so I want to thank everyone,” he said.

Brathwaite lauded his teammate’s performance and believes the team can carry their winning momentum into the second Test which bowls off at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on Wednesday.

“Any Test win is amazing. Watching Kyle score a double hundred is probably one of the best innings I ever saw WI play. It was my first Test win as captain and it’s one I’ll cherish. We still got one more game so there’s still a lot to play for.”

He said the batsmen executed the plans to perfection.

“Trust your plans. However you want to go about scoring your runs, do it. They guys did it well. We were positive and once we batted throughout the day – especially with Kyle at the crease – I know we would come out on top.”

Bonner also expressed pleasure with the win and was elated to play an integral role in carrying the team to victory.

Additionally, Cricket West Indies (CWI) congratulated the squad on the record-breaking victory.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said, “The people of our region should walk a little taller today and the challenges of covid19 should temporarily be overshadowed by this astonishing WI Test victory. The hard work will continue.”

Scores: BANGLADESH 430 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 103, Shakib-al-Hasan 68, Shadman Islam 59; Jomel Warrican 4-133, Rahkeem Cornwall 2-114) and 223 for eight decl. (Mominul Haque 115, Liton Das 69; Jomel Warrican 3-57, Rahkeem Cornwall 3-81) vs WEST INDIES 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76, Jermaine Blackwood 68, Joshua Da Silva 42, Kyle Mayers 40; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-58) and 395 for seven (Kyle Mayers 210 not out, Nkrumah Bonner 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-113, Taijul Islam 2-91).