Mayers thanks coach/dad for keeping him ready

West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers plays a shot against Bangladesh on day five of the first Test at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh. (AFP) -

Barbadian Kyle Mayers stunned Bangladesh and the cricketing world on Sunday with a scintillating double century to lead West Indies to victory against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Mayers's unbeaten 210, on Test debut, has been hailed by past and present international cricketers as one of the greatest knocks in recent memory.

Speaking after the unexpected three-wicket win, Mayers credited his father Shirley Clarke for helping him stay ready. Mayers, 28, said Clarke, a certified level three coach, was instrumental in keeping him active over the past year.

Owing to the covid19 pandemic, the majority of sports and training facilities were shut down throughout the region to prevent the spread of the virus. However, Clarke used this time to do some private work with his son to keep sharpening his skills and stay ready for a West Indies call up.

Mayers considered himself lucky to have a coach at home during the pandemic when everyone else was struggling to find time in the nets.

“Lockdown was difficult but I have been fortunate to have my dad, who is a level-three coach, throughout the lockdown days. I had my dad working with me. So we worked on various stuff," he said.

He said he remained in touch with his father throughout the tour, whether it was to talk about his batting stance or any personal matter.

Cricket West Indies arranged for Clarke to congratulate his son in a Zoom call ahead of the post-match press conference. Clarke said he had tears in his eyes seeing Mayers score 210 and lead the maroon to a hard-fought win over the hosts.

“I want to congratulate Kyle and the rest of your team-mates. This morning (Sunday) was very special for me. It brought tears to my eyes. I just want to wish you continued success to you and the rest of the team. Continue to work hard. We will stay connected as usual,” he said.

Mayers added, “You know how hard I was working when I was preparing for this tour in Barbados. You know how I felt about this opportunity. I just want to give you thanks for the help, coaching and making sure I was prepared for this series.”

Clarke, 44, played 12 first-class matches and five List-A games for Barbados and Combined Campuses and Colleges between 1999 and 2008.