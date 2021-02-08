Man held for hitting female relative on head with a cutlass

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Dow Village Extension, California, Couva, on Friday for hitting a female relative with a cutlass.

At around 8 pm, the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, returned home, and an argument ensued with the woman.

On Saturday, a police release said that the suspect allegedly took a cutlass during the argument and started making threats. He dealt a blow to her head with it.

Police were contacted, and officers from the Couva CID and Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area South responded and arrested the suspect.

The officers also seized the brown handle cutlass.

The victim was taken to the Couva Health Facility and is in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.